Will give global makeover to city's weekly markets, says CM Kejriwal

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday proposed a global makeover for the city's weekly markets to develop them as popular tourist attractions such as the wet markets in cities like Bangkok and Hong Kong.



During an interaction with representatives of weekly market associations, he said: "In the coming days, we will create a proper management system so that more and more people are attracted to the weekly markets. We will also develop a proper system just like it is done in Hong Kong and other countries."

The Chief Minister said weekly markets being allowed to reopen on a trial basis was the result of his government's persistence and that all weekly markets must find a way to ensure the implementation of all necessary COVID-19 precautions and safeguards.

"If you fail to do that, government officials might pressurise you or take action against you, and this will affect your customer strength. Please appoint your volunteers with the heads of the weekly markets for maintaining a system for social distancing in the markets," he said.

The Chief Minister further added that public opinion is very important for businesses, and if the public starts complaining about no social distancing in the markets, it will pose a problem in the future. He said this is also important so his government can strive for the permanent reopening of all weekly markets.

Acknowledging that the "last six months were tough," Kejriwal said everyone, including the people of Delhi, market associations and the government would have to work together to strengthen the city's economy.

"We currently have a fragile situation at hand and there is no source of revenue of tax for the Delhi government," he said, adding that his government could have stopped its subsidies in public transport, for water and electricity but it chose not to do so.