Will focus more on women safety once Delhi Secretariat begins to function: Maliwal

New Delhi: The swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was attended by all cabinet ministers and most MLAs of the AAP party. Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), Swati Maliwal, was also preset at the ceremony on Sunday at Ramlila Maidan. Clad in a blue saree Maliwal said that she will focus more on women safety once the Delhi Secretariat begins to function post the ceremony.



Maliwal said that the brilliant promises of the AAP-led government made to the women population in the national capital will be among the top priorities of the DCW. She said, "Installation of more CCTV cameras will be among the first few things that the government will focus on. Ensuring Mahila Suraksha Dals (MSD) across Delhi will also be one of the first few things we will work on. I am very excited and I will work very closely with the Delhi government to provide safety to women across the national Capital."

Talking about the recent incident of a girl asking for help on social media platform after a man in the Metro flashed his private parts at her.

Maliwal said, "It is really shameful. We issued a notice to the Delhi Metro as well as the Delhi Police because I fail to understand how these incidents keep happening and increasing. From Delhi Metro I really want to understand how many such cases have been reported and what are the steps that the authorities have taken. What is the process because that girl had to resort to raising the issue on social media platform. So far we have tried to understand this. We have sought CCTV footage, we are looking into the matter." The DCW has given the DMRC a deadline and is currently waiting for updates.