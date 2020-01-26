Will flip the seat into Cong stronghold: Radhika Khera

A lifelong Congress worker and first time MLA candidate, Radhika Khera is looking at the larger picture and has chosen not to focus on just the upcoming Assembly polls. While her candidacy compels her to assert that she will win this time, she has set her eye to the insurmountable task of putting in the groundwork to eventually flip Janakpuri — a seat never won by her party before — into a Congress stronghold, Khera tells Millennium Post in an exclusive interview. Excerpts:

What are some of the local issues you will be focusing on during the campaign?

See, firstly roads in the inner-city are not built properly. There are large potholes because of which dirty drainage water enter the road and people's homes. We want to ensure proper sanitation systems here and rebuild the roads which are creating problems for the elderly. Moreover, streetlights are missing in some of the areas, leading to petty crime and crimes against women.

How important will the anti-CAA/NRC protests be to your campaign here?

It is very important. What we need to understand is what those protests are about. You have children studying silently and police turning into goons and thrashing them. The CM does roadshows but he does not meet students of Jamia or JNU. People are out on the streets for their basic rights. And the BJP and AAP seem to be hand-in-glove with each other. What happened in Jamia and JNU is the worst thing that has happened to students.

What is your campaign strategy like for the upcoming polls?

My entire focus has been to go door-to-door and try and meet every resident personally. I want to reach every house, shop and citizen and of course, we will also look at select few big rallies and mostly small nukkad gatherings. I have to seem them personally to convince them.

Why should Janakpuri pick you — as a candidate?

See, Congress has not won this seat ever and what I am trying to do is look beyond this election. I am trying to put in the work and let people know that I will be here for them throughout and will not disappear after polls. I am here to tell people that if Janakpuri votes for Congress once, they will see our work and will keep voting for us. And I am from here and live amongst the people.