Will fight sedition charges against anti-CAA protesters, says JNUSU

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) on Monday protested against the sedition charges on the varsity's scholar Sharjeel Imam, Uttar Pradesh-based doctor Kaleef Khan, Assamese activist Akhil Gogoi among others at Jantar Mantar here. The union was also protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).



The union had given a call for a march from Mandi House till Jantar Mantar, however, police had imposed section 144 in the area. Speaking to reporters, JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh said that a pattern can be observed not just inside the universities but outside it as well, where an environment is created where the government is trying to suppress the voice of the people.

"We have said it earlier that they should release all political prisoners. And we are going to fight for this. Muslims voices are being targeted and they are cornered, but the whole society has stood against this black law and we will keep fighting," she said.

The students raised slogans demanding the release of Imam, Gogoi, and Khan among other protesters who have been detained. Meanwhile, All India Students Association (AISA) president Kaushik said that Imam was targetted.

"Sharjeel was targetted due to Delhi Elections as they wanted to polarise their votes. They started with Shaheen Bagh and then narrowed it down to the people and that's when they targetted Sharjeel. They used Sharjeel to take political mileage," he added.

Aishe, on the other hand said that they are going to continue their protests against CAA and demand the release of all political prisoners. "We along with Jamia Coordination Committee are also planning to give a call, where everyone will come together. Through this we want that a clear voice is shown to this government," she added.