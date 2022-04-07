Will expeditiously dispose of no-confidence motion against Waqf Board Chairman: HC told

New Delhi: The city government has told the Delhi High Court that the Delhi Waqf Board Chairman Amanatullah Khan's representations seeking the removal of two members as well as the no-confidence motion against him by them are pending before the competent authority and would be expeditiously disposed of in accordance with the law.



Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri said that in view of the government's stand no orders are required to be passed at this stage and closed the petitions seeking directions for their disposal.

While the AAP MLA sought a direction to the authorities to decide his representation dated December 27, 2021, and March 7 for the removal of Parvez Hashmi and Chaudhary Shareef Ahmad, the other petition by Ahmad and others sought directions to the authorities to proceed with the no-confidence motion dated March 4. On March 4, four of the seven Delhi Waqf Board members, i.e. former Congress MP Parvez Hashmi, Chaudhary Shareef Ahmad, Razia Sultana, and Naeem Fatima Kazmi, had submitted the notice of no-confidence motion against Khan to the LG's office, levelling allegations of corruption, illegal recruitment and high-handedness against hiM.

Khan, AAP MLA from Okhla, has termed the allegations against him as "false".

Clarifying that the respective rights and contentions of the parties are left open, the court said, "In view of the aforesaid, no more orders are required to be passed in the present petitions and the same are disposed of." "Mr. Sameer Vashisht, learned Additional Standing Counsel (Civil), Govt. of NCT of Delhi submits that the representation(s) as well as 'Notice of No Confidence Motion' are pending before the competent authority and shall be disposed of expeditiously in accordance with the law," the court recorded in its order dated April 5.

During the hearing on Tuesday, the judge observed that the issues raised in the present case have to be looked into by the concerned authority before they are decided by the court.