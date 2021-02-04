'Will do whatever possible to help trace missing farmers'

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that his government will help the protesting agrarians in tracing the farmers who have allegedly been "missing" since the violence on January 26. He also said that if needed, he will approach the Lieutenant-Governor and the Central government in the matter.



Meanwhile, the Delhi government has also released a list of 115 persons who have been arrested and put in different jails in connection with the January 26 violence. However, the Delhi Police's list of those arrested includes 122 people.

On Tuesday, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha had alleged that their list of "missing" farmers did not add up to the list released by the Delhi Police and that at least 29 farmers were still "missing". A delegation of farmers had met the CM to hand over the list of these farmers.

"I can understand the pain and suffering of these people, who are unable to connect to their family members and children, are going through. It is the responsibility of every government to find the missing people and intimate their families regarding the same. Yesterday evening, a few members of the farmer unions came to meet me in this regard," the CM said.

At a digital press conference, CM Kejriwal said he and his government will try their best to connect the missing people to their families. The announcement comes after several farmer unions along with people from various organizations, reached out to the Delhi government and the CM for assistance in the matter.

The CM said that it is a possibility that several of those who are missing have been arrested in connection with the chaos at the Red Fort on Republic Day and hence have been unable to connect with their families. "We are issuing this list for public information, and it has the names of 115 people. The Delhi Police has arrested several people and lodged them in different jails across Delhi. We are issuing this list that contains the names of those arrested, their addresses, age, and their father's names, and the date of arrest."

He urged the families of those who have been missing since the R-day to look at the list to find out if their family members are part of the list of those who have been arrested.

"If yes, they will get to know the jail that they have been put in. I hope that many people who have gone missing will be traced through this list," he added.

Kejriwal said that if his government continues to receive reports even after issuing the list then he will take further steps and if required he will speak to the LG and the Centre on the matter.