Will deploy volunteers to keep vigil on strong rooms
New Delhi: The AAP on Saturday said it would deploy its volunteers outside the 30 strong rooms where EVMs have been kept, a move aimed at keeping a tight vigil on the machines till the counting day which is on Tuesday.
According to an AAP functionary, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting with senior party leaders, including Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia, and political strategist Prashant Kishor at his residence on Saturday night.
Later, Singh said party volunteers will maintain vigil and camp outside strong rooms across the national capital.
He said there were 30 strong rooms where EVMs have been kept and the party would deploy its teams of volunteers outside those.
"We also heard that some officer had EVM machine illegally in Babarpur. We will complain to the Election Commission," Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP, said.
The voting for Delhi assembly elections was held on
Saturday and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.
