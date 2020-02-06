Will consider police request on road clearance: Jamia
New Delhi: Responding to a police request for clearing a road outside the varsity gate of anti-CAA and anti-NRC protesters, the Jamia Millia Islamia said on Thursday that the request would be "considered in the larger interest of all stakeholders."
The Jamia response came in the wake of a letter written by Jamia Nagar Police Station SHO Upendra Singh to the JMI Registrar.
In the letter, the Station House Officer pointed out that "some students, old students and local residents are sitting on the Okhla Road outside Gate No. 7 of Jamia to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens. The road from Holy Family Hospital to Jamia Millia Metro Station has been blocked since then."
The police officer said: "Law and order in Jamia Nagar area is very critical. All possible steps are being taken to maintain law and order and ensure the safety of protesters and area residents.
"Keeping in view Delhi elections on February 8 and to avoid any untoward situation, you are requested to remove the protesters from the road."
