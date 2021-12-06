Will cancel registration of commercial vehicles without RFID tag: SDMC

New Delhi: South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has completely stopped entry of vehicles without having RFID tags and with insufficient recharge in the city. Appropriate action is being taken against erring vehicles at all toll plazas.



The civic body has started taking strict measures to implement the RFID system at all 124 toll plazas in Delhi, as per SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan. He said, "Stern action including cancellation of registration is being taken against commercial vehicles without RFID tag and with insufficient recharge. The erring vehicles will not be allowed entry in the city and requests will be made to the concerned departments, authorities to cancel registration of such vehicles."

Enforcement teams have been placed at the toll plazas to ensure action is taken against the vehicles not adhering with the guidelines and they conduct regular inspections to enforce the guidelines.

Suryan said that the RFID system ensures that commercial vehicles could enter the city by paying Toll Tax and ECC through RFID tag in a cashless mode. Adding, "To curb pollution in Delhi, Hon'ble Supreme Court has earlier directed to implement RFID system at all toll plazas in the city and to collect Toll Tax and ECC through the system so vehicles could enter the city without any hassle. The SDMC has been following the direction of the Hon'ble Supreme Court."

The RFID tag is put up on the windshield of vehicles and each time it crosses a toll plaza, money is deducted automatically.