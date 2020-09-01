Wildlife in Aravallis gasp for breath amid increasing encroachment

gurugram: Three years ago, a survey conducted by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) had led to the celebration of the Aravallis in Gurugram, showing a thriving population of 31 leopards, 166 foxes, 126 hyenas and 26 wild cats. However, since then, illegal encroachment, land mafia and uncontrolled urbanisation have considerably affected the wildlife in Haryana's part of the Aravallis.



Last year, at least four leopards had died due to starvation and accidents and there have been multiple incidents of the wild cats straying into human territory only to be brutally killed by villagers. However, there have also been incidents last year where leopards had entered into human territory mistakenly and were rescued and released into the wild before any harm.

The 2017 survey had brought in good news for the officials of the South Haryana Forest Department who had stated that there has been an increase in the population of wildlife species in Aravallis especially those of leopards.

In addition to these species, the Gurugram Aravallis is a popular habitat for wild snakes, rare species of birds and rabbits. Unchecked exploitation in the form of excessive tree felling, encroachments, land grabbing has adversely affected the wildlife in Aravallis.

According to officials, a large density of leopards is found in the forest areas of Mangar, Manesar, Ghamroj, and Raisina. Unfortunately, it is also these areas where large encroachments and exploitation of the Aravallis are being reported from. Not only leopards but even other wildlife of the Aravallis have also been adversely

affected.

Lesser green cover and encroached spaces of natural aquifers have resulted in a large number of wild animals to come out in the open to look for food and water. There have been complaints of how lackadaisical approach by the officials to not build enough check dams and replenish the natural aquifers has ensured that most of the trees are also dying due to lack of enough water.

Major development works around the area, like the building of roads has resulted in a large number of wild cats losing their lives while crossing the road in the night. The next survey that was expected to be held this year to find out the population of wild animals in the Aravallis has, however, been delayed due to COVID-19.

Taking cognizance of the large scale exploitation of Aravallis, the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal (NGT) have stepped in and strictly instructed the Haryana Government to clear illegal constructions in the forest areas.