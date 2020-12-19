Wildlife census in Gurugram's Aravallis postponed to next year

Gurugram: Amid the many things that have been derailed and postponed due to the pandemic this year, the South Haryana Forest Department has now said that its next wildlife census in the Gurugram Aravallis, which was due to be carried out this year, will be postponed to 2021.



An official census to assess the population of wild animals in Aravallis in Gurugram was expected to be carried out this year. It, however, continued to be delayed because of rising cases of COVID-19 cases in the city and has ultimately led to officials deferring the process of conducting the census to 2021.

The last census of wildlife in Gurugram's Aravallis was held in 2017 and revealed interesting trends. The forests in these areas had a thriving population of 166 foxes, 126 hyenas, 91 Blue Bulls (Neel Gais). In addition, the census had thrown up six wolves and 50 mongooses.

While leopards were believed to have deserted the urban Aravallis, the 2017 census had found 31 of the carnivorous cats in the forests.

Officials have expressed a possibility that there has been an increase in the population of leopards in the last three years but the degree of increase in population would become clearer from the next official census.

"To preserve the wildlife in Aravallis, we have decided to undertake the census so that we have correct figures with us. The latest census was to be conducted this year but because of a pandemic, we had to delay the process. It will now be conducted next year," said a senior official from South Haryana Forest Department.

The census would be conducted at a time when the over-exploitation of the Aravallis has resulted in most wild animals venturing into nearby villages and residential areas. There have also been incidents where large numbers of wild animals have lost their lives after being hit by vehicles or in conflicts with humans.

Major routes like Gurugram-Faridabad road and Delhi Jaipur Highway pass through Aravallis causing a risk to the wild animals there. Noting this, the forest department has also identified vulnerable spots where boards are places for drivers to slow their speeds and be cautious of passing wildlife.