Why have you stopped recruitment for new IHBAS director? HC to govt

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Tuesday directed the Delhi government to respond why it has stopped the process for recruitment of a new Director in the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS).



The court, which was hearing a plea challenging the extension of tenure granted to IHBAS Director N G Desai after he attained the age of 65 years, was informed that despite an assurance that the process for appointment of a new director would be concluded before November 30, the current director's tenure was extended till 18 October 2022 or when he attains 67 years of age.

Expressing its displeasure, a bench comprising Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh said the government's conduct was an overreach and amounted to contempt of court.

The counsel for the petitioner Tej Bahadur Singh said that respondents have disobeyed the court's earlier order which asked the authorities to complete the selection process without unnecessary delay and urged that the official concerned be summoned to court.

While Delhi government counsel sought time to get instructions, counsel for IBHAS said that in 2019 itself, the authorities concerned had passed a resolution in

2019 that the age of retirement of IBHAS Director would be 67 years.

File reply (as to) why new recruitment process assured by the respondent has stopped. There is a violation of that order (passed in September). They (Delhi government) will show us why that process was stopped, said the bench as it listed the case for further hearing on December 23.