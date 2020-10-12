Why Ggm is unable to get rid of diesel gensets

New Delhi: As air quality levels in Gurugram and other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) continue dipping, the Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) directed these regions to ban the usage of diesel generators from October 15 but the satellite city's reliance on diesel gensets remains crucial.



With Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) having failed once again to develop adequate power infrastructure, most residents here are forced to use diesel generators due to frequent power outages in their areas. Areas like South City, Sushant Lok, Palam Vihar, Sector-30 continue to report power cuts of one to two hours on most occasions.

Residents in private residential and commercial colonies also heavily rely on these generators in the face of frequent power cuts and inadequate alternate power infrastructure.

According to DHBVN data, 47 residential colonies do not have proper power infrastructure and therefore face power cuts. It is estimated that there are more than 30,000 families residing in these colonies.

As a consequence, in Sectors 58 to 115, more than 261 generators have been installed by several residential societies to meet their power demands. The demand for power in these sectors is around 8,26,446 KVA but only 4,14,700 KVA power is being supplied.

With the air levels now showing signs of deterioration, the state agencies have now begun to take action. The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has issued warnings to 37 construction sites in the city that are yet to install anti-smog guns. The units found to be in violation have been asked to comply by October 15.