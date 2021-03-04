Why Congress won Chauhan Bangar seat

New Delhi: AAP won four out of five municipal wards went for by polls in Delhi civic bodies, however, losing the Chauhan Bangar seat raised question on party's strategy to convince Muslim voters in the area. Many voters from the community said they were unsatisfied with the Delhi goverment's handling of the Tablighi Jamaat incident and the Delhi riots of last year.



While AAP convener deputed all Board chairman for canvassing during campaigns such as Okhla MLA and Delhi Waqf Board Chairman Ammanatullah Khan, Delhi Urs Committee M Israeli and Azadpur Mandi Market's Chairman Adil Khan in Chauhan Bangar ward, it lost dramatically to the Congress. Chauhan Bangar is a Muslim-dominated ward.

Sitting AAP Councilor Abdul Rahman had vacated the seat after winning the Assembly polls last year.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Anil Kumar claimed that this showed signs of the party's revival in Delhi after a humiliating defeat in the last Assembly polls.