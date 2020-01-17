Who's the CM face in Delhi, AAP asks BJP

New Delhi: Reacting to the announcement of the first candidates list by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Delhi Election in-charge for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Sanjay Singh on Friday said the people of Delhi expected that the BJP will decide a Chief Ministerial candidate to fight against Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP.



Singh said: "BJP came out with its list of candidates. Everyone was expecting that against the honest face and candidature of Arvind Kejriwal, they will reveal who their candidate, their CM face is going to be. But even today, the saffron party stayed quiet on this issue and this makes it clear that in Delhi, BJP is a team without a captain, a wedding party without a groom and it has become clear that here, the BJP has given a walkover to AAP and Kejriwal."

He also added that even before contesting the elections, the BJP has conceited defeat and ran away. They do not have a leader and there is a lot of infighting among the party members regarding the post of Chief Minister.

"In the morning there is one statement. By evening there's another. This has been going on for quite some time now. In Delhi, BJP is emerging as a leader-less, vision-less party. I believe, people will give a huge mandate and bring AAP to power again," said Singh.