WHO, IIT, Safdarjung hosp sites violating DPCC norms

New Delhi: Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai conducted a surprise inspection of the construction site of the WHO Building at Mahatma Gandhi Marg area and found minor violations of the guidelines.



The Delhi government has issued a notice to the construction agency, warning them of a fine if all the guidelines are not complied with within two days.

The Minister said most of the regulations and the 14-point Anti-Dust guidelines were being followed, with a tin shed and an anti-smog gun ebbing provided as well.

"But we have found some loose sand on the site that is treated with just sprinkling water all over it whereas it should've been covered with a net. Other than this, we also noticed that the on-site workers are not being given any masks. We have informed DPCC about the same," he said.

Under the 'Anti Dust' campaign, the Government's designated inspection teams have so far inspected 522 construction sites, in which a fine of Rs 53.5 lakh has been imposed for violation of guidelines at 165 construction sites. The Minister appealed to the people to report violations of the guidelines in their area through the Green Delhi App so that immediate action can be taken.

The Delhi government will be starting the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign from October 18 in order to curb vehicular pollution. The government will hold a meeting with the four crucial agencies involved — senior officials of the Environment department, Revenue department, Delhi Police and Civil Defence to make a detailed outline of the campaign so that it can be implemented on time.

The Delhi government has been implementing the Anti-Dust campaign since October 7 which will go on till October 29.

"Now is not the time to do surveys, it is time to take action. Our teams are going around all the districts of Delhi and 15 to 20 teams are inspecting different sites every day," Rai said.

The Minister urged the people to download the Green Delhi app on their mobile and take a photo of dust or vehicular pollution on the road or construction site pollution or even if there is a fire, and send it to the government so that immediate action can be taken.

Meanwhile, civic bodies in the city have also now started cracking down against construction and building activities found to be violating the DPCC's anti-dust pollution guidelines. In the last week, for instance, the SDMC's building department has fined as many as 72 companies/builders/owners for violating pollution guidelines and recovered Rs 65 lakh in fines from them.

The South Zone's Building Department has observed grave violations in some big projects being executed by the NBCC and has imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh against them. Several projects within the complex of IIT (Delhi) were also found violating the said guidelines and imposed a total fine of Rs 20 lakh accordingly. One project known as Sports Injury Centre-Safdarjung Hospital has also been imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh.