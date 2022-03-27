Where the govt's promised 20L jobs are coming from

New Delhi: From setting up an electronic city in Baprola to implementing a Food Truck Policy and redeveloping markets and shops and promoting the city's night-time economy — the Delhi government's plan to create 20 lakh jobs over the next five years has been spread across policies and schemes in sectors like food and beverages, logistics and supply chain, travel and tourism, entertainment, construction, real estate and green energy.



Sisodia who is also the Finance Minister said that the government plans to redevelop and transform the iconic markets into attractive tourist destinations and for which it has proposed 100 crores in the budget. "At least 1.5 lakh new job opportunities will be created in the next 5 years from just 5 markets," he said.

The government will also organise a 'Delhi Shopping Festival' every year to invite people of the country and the world to shop in Delhi and to experience it as a festival.

"Shopping festivals will increase the number of tourists by about 4 lakh, which will benefit hotels, restaurants, tourism and other businesses in a big way and overall will have a favourable impact on the lives of 12 lakh people employed in these sectors," he explained.

The budget also incorporates another festival — Delhi Wholesale Shopping Festival — to increase the business of Delhi's markets and to further the business of shopkeepers. The Delhi Government plans to develop the market in Gandhinagar as a 'Grand Garment Hub' in the field of readymade garments textile. The program will create more than 40,000 new employment opportunities in the next 5 years. The "Rozgar Bazaar 2.0" will also be launched with an aim to provide at least one lakh jobs every year to the youth. The "Delhi Bazaar Portal" will be set up to boost retail markets which will benefit 10 lakh vendors. The government will also set up an electronic city at Baprola to create 80,000 jobs.

The budget has also focused on creating more job opportunities for women and as many as 25,000 new jobs will be created for women under the 'Smart Urban Farming' initiative. The Delhi government will provide one lakh green jobs to the residents in the next five years.

With the increasing share of EVs, 20,000 new jobs will be created in the next five years in EV sales, repair and maintenance, operation and maintenance of EV charging stations, Sisodia said. The Delhi government will launch more than 4200 e-autos with 33 per cent reservation for women drivers in the coming year. "In concurrence with the Hon'ble Supreme Court, we will issue 5,000 e-auto permits every year for the next five years and this will create 25,000 new jobs," the deputy CM said.

The government will organize workshops across the city and promote it so that it becomes a mass movement and provide subsidized materials and trained gardeners especially for women which will create 25,000 new jobs in the city over the span of next five years.

It will also launch a new solar policy which will account for 10 percent of Delhi's annual energy demand. "With this, 40,000 jobs will be created for sales, construction workers, electricians, technicians and engineers in this sector," Sisodia said.

The government also plans to revive over 600 lakes and water bodies of Delhi which will generate more than 6,000 green jobs for the 33 ongoing repair work and maintenance of the reservoirs. The deputy CM also said that the government will provide one lakh green jobs to the youth over the span of next five years. Moreover, aiming to strengthen the night-time economy and promote the food and beverages industry, the Arvind Kejriwal government on Saturday said it will provide land for cloud kitchens, redevelop major food hubs, and bring in a food truck policy in the national capital.

Presenting the Budget for the financial year 2022-23, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the government is preparing a policy to allow food trucks to operate at designated places in the city from 8 pm to 2 am.

"This will strengthen the night economy of Delhi and new employment opportunities will be created, Sisodia said.

He said cloud kitchens in Delhi are emerging as a strong part of the restaurant industry and are growing at a rate of more than 20 per cent every year.

At present, there are more than 20,000 cloud kitchens in Delhi which provide direct employment to around two lakh people and indirect employment to 50,000 people, the deputy CM said during his budget speech.