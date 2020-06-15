When Ishrat Jahan and Farhan said 'Qubool hai'

New Delhi: He was dressed in a white sherwani with chikankari all over and she into a beautiful red lehenga chunni. Ishrat Jahan and Farhan Hashmi know that this is the moment they were waiting for years.



On June 12, as young children in mask click pictures of the newly wed couple at Ishrat's residence in north-east Delhi's Jagatpuri, there is so much of happiness in the air, despite knowing that when most of the couple move out for a much awaited honeymoon, the bride would be slowly walking back to Tihar jail just a week after her marriage.

"I have full confidence and faith in the judiciary and the system of our country. Its because of the Judiciary I am sitting with my wife now. I am quite hopeful that things would take a positive turn soon. I am confident of her innocence and that she would pass the legal hurdle and come out clean," Farhan Hashmi told the Millenium Post.

Ishrat Jahan, ex- Muncipal councillor from Congress who is out on interim bail for 10 days for her wedding would be going back to the prison on June 19. Ishrat was arrested by Delhi Police on 26 February from the Khureji anti-CAA protest site and was accused of inciting mob. Later she was booked under the UAPA.

Farhan Hashmi is the son of ex Rajya Sabha MP from Congress Parvez Hashmi who resides in Jamia Nagar. Asked how did he feel when the wedding was such a low key affair because of Covid with just over 25 to 30 people attending the marriage he said " Actually it never mattered. What mattered to me most was that I am getting married to Ishrat. She is a wonderful person I have known in my life."

As the couple said 'Qubool hai' and signed the Nikahnama, the small number of relatives present showered their blessings on the couple in a ceremony that lasted for just over 3 hours.

"I wish I could express my feeling for her in words or how happy I am," Farhan said.