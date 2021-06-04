What happened to Rs 36K cr earmarked for vax: Sisodia

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday slammed the BJP and accused it of "abusing" Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to evade giving answers on Covid vaccine availability.



"Whenever asked where are the vaccines, the BJP leaders start abusing Kejriwal," the senior AAP leader said referring to BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra's press conference earlier in the day.

Patra attacked Kejriwal over vaccine procurement and COVID-19 other issues during his press conference.

"They do not seem to be concerned with availability of vaccines or the third wave of COVID-19. It seemed Patra was sent just to abuse Kejriwal," Sisodia said in an online briefing.

Asserting that the BJP-ruled central government has "messed up" the Covid vaccination programme in the country, Sisodia alleged that vaccines were provided through the backdoor to private hospitals.

He sought answers from the BJP as to how private hospitals were getting vaccines at a time when vaccination centres were being closed in the country due to shortage of doses.

"When I watch conferences of BJP leaders, I think that maybe he's talking about when Pfizer will be administered in India or if any orders have been signed with the Moderna vaccine or how to vaccinate children. I think maybe they will speak on the vaccination plan ahead, considering 36,000 crore has been earmarked for vaccines. That maybe he would tell us how this 36,000 crore would be used for roping in vaccines. But, much to my disappointment, BJP leaders only and only speak about Kejriwal. The nation needs to know what happened to the 36,000 crore earmarked for India's vaccination plan. It has been 8 months since the vaccine was developed in India and we still see a huge shortage. BJP needs to accept that it has grossly mismanaged the vaccine plan in India," Sisodia said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, "I understand that many people who have taken the first jab of Covaxin are not getting the scheduled second jab in Delhi. The situation has become like this because of the mismanagement on the behalf of the Central government. They have changed the schedule of vaccination. If the central government had given us the required number of vaccines then no problem should have happened. But they are not providing vaccines. We are hopeful that people who are waiting for the Covaxin second dose will get it as early as possible."

"Earlier the central government told us to vaccinate more and more people. The Delhi government has the best facility to provide vaccines to the citizens but the problem is that the central government is not giving us vaccines. We wanted to vaccinate the citizens of Delhi on war footing because we want to save lives. There is no point in saving vaccines," he further added.