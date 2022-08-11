What excuses will BJP give for 'alarmingly deteriorating' crime situation in Delhi: Chidambaram
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram attacked the Centre on Thursday over the law and order in the national capital and asked what excuses will the BJP give for the "alarmingly deteriorating" crime situation here.
His attacks on the government came after the Delhi Police data showed that the national capital recorded a 17 per cent rise in crimes against women in the first six-and-half months of this year as compared to the corresponding period last year.
"Delhi registered 1100 cases of rape in the 196 days of this year up to July 15. That is over 5 cases a day!" Chidambaram said.
Cases of molestation, kidnapping of women and cruelty by husbands have also increased in 2022 over 2021, the former home minister noted.
Dowry death cases are constant, he said.
"Law and order in Delhi and the Delhi Police are under the watch of the central government. What excuses will the BJP give for the alarmingly deteriorating crime situation in the capital of the country?" Chidambaram said.
According to the Delhi Police data, cases of assault on women increased by almost 19 per cent, while instances of cruelty by husband and in-laws rose by 29 per cent during the period.
