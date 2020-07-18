Weekend lockdown: Noida Authority and District Admin undertake sanitisation drive

Noida: Since weekend lockdown was imposed in Uttar Pradesh, the Noida Authority and District Administration have been undertaking an intensive cleaning and sanitisation drive at all the commercial places, sectors and villages of the city.



The state government has directed all the districts of Uttar Pradesh to perform deep sanitisation and cleaning of all the public places and markets on Saturday and Sunday every week during weekend lockdown.

On Friday night, the Noida Authority started night sweeping in major markets and commercial places in the city to clear garbage and spills. While on Saturday, the authority carried out deep sanitisation in around 21 sectors and three villages of Noida. Officials said that the sanitisation drive will remain continue on Sunday as well.

During the drive, the officials also took stock of sanitation and other civic issues. Cleaning of sewers, roads, commercial buildings, complexes and over 50 market places is being carried out during weekend lockdown in Noida.

Similar drives are being carried out in Greater Noida as well where the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has been performing similar sanitisation drive in commercial markets, sectors, housing societies and villages.