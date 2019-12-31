Web portal launched to trace stolen or lost mobile phones

NEW DELHI: The government has launched a portal that will enable tracing and blocking of stolen or lost mobile phones bringing much respite to phone users in Delhi-NCR. It will be extended to other parts of the country in 2020. Lt. Governor Anil Baijal and Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik was also present on the occasion.



The initiative was launched in Mumbai in September this year, and has been rolled out for Delhi-NCR now.

The launch of the portal, www.ceir.gov.in, for Delhi-NCR subscribers will facilitate requests for blocking of stolen or lost mobile phones by customers, blocking of such mobile phones across various mobile networks, allowing services to other existing customers having mobile phones with the same International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number, sharing of traceability data with police authorities, as well as unblocking of recovered phones.

The project is backed by the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) system, which was undertaken by the telecom department for addressing security, theft and other concerns including reprogramming of mobile handsets.

The software that has been developed now allows an individual phone to be blocked even if it is on a cloned IMEI number.