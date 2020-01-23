Weatherman predicts mainly clear sky in Delhi today

New Delhi: Icy winds swept the national capital on Thursday with the minimum temperature settling at 9 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's normal.



According to the Met department, the maximum temperature in the city settled at 20.2 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's normal.

The humidity oscillated between 95 per cent and 40 per cent.

The weatherman has predicted mainly clearly sky with shallow fog for Friday morning. Wind with a speed of 20-25 kmph is likely to sweep the city during the day.

"The skies will remain clear and the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle at 20 degrees Celsius and 9 degrees Celsius respectively, an official

said.

At 7.30 pm, the air quality in Delhi was recorded at 181, Faridabad 151, Ghaziabad 188, Greater Noida 193, Gurgaon 131 and Noida 177.

Strong surface winds are expected to help improve air quality, an official said.

Weather conditions in the north disrupted rail services, with 19 trains running late in the morning for up to four hours.

On Wednesday, the city recorded a minimum of 7.1 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature settled at 17.9 degrees Celsius.