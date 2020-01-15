Weapon supplier held with 12 pistols

New Delhi: The Anti Human Trafficking Unit of Crime Branch has arrested a weapon supplier from Sultanpuri area on January 12. Police recovered 12 pistols and 25 rounds from him. The pistols had been procured from a contact in Baraut, UP and were brought for sale.

Police identified the accused as Anil, a native of UP Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) BK Singh said that during interrogation, Anil disclosed that about 4 years ago he met Sarfraj Ganja, who is a known criminal of the area. In 2015, he and Sarfraj robbed a doctor in Baraut. They were arrested and he spent the next 2 years in jail.

"In jail, he met a number of criminals who told him about the weapon supply trade. When he came out in 2017, he met one Trilok Sharma in Baghpat, U.P. He also met one Nazim of Dehra village in Hapur (UP). They are known weapon suppliers of the area," said Singh.

He has been buying firearms from them since the last 2 years and has been selling them to criminal elements in Delhi and NCR region. His local contact in Delhi is one Bhaiyaji of Mangol Puri. In the past year, he has already sold about six weapons to Bhaiyaji in Delhi.

Police said that on the phone, he used code words to describe weapons. 'Kauwa' (crow) meant a .315 bore pistol. 'Chidi' (small bird) meant a .22 bore pistol. 'Samaan' (luggage) was used to mean a 7.65 mm pistol. 'Dana' (seed) was used to mean live rounds. The team of AHTU led by Surender Gulia, ACP (AHTU) made the arrest.