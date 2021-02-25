We will appear for exams online but won't budge, say children at Singhu protest site

new delhi: With the exam season approaching and hundreds of children joining their parents to sit in protest against the Centre's three farm laws at the Capital's borders, many are anxious about provisions of offline exams in their schools in their hometowns. Nonetheless, preparations are in full swing at the borders with children putting in their work for protest activities but also finding the time to study for their examinations.



"We study whenever we get the time and that's mostly at night," a 15-year-old Suryaveer Singh said. The boy from Punjab's Moga village has been at the Singhu border with his father and uncle against the farm bills.

Singh's day begins with sloganeering with his father and uncle at 7 am and ends with glazing and going through his uncle's phone screen where all his assignments and notes are sent throughout the day.

Most of these children start their days early, help out in protest activities during the day, and then finally study for a couple of hours at night on smartphones.

"We will continue to fight for our rights as well as continue our studies," Singh said.

While packing for essentials for the farmer's protest march to Delhi in November 2020, the children made sure they picked up all their books as well.

13-year-old Harmendra Kaur, who came to the protest with both her parents said, "We had been protesting against the farm bills in Punjab as well. But that doesn't mean I have to miss out on my studies. Like all times, I will score an A+ this term as well."

When asked if she will go back to sit for her exams, Harmendra seemed adamant to not move from the border till the government listened to them. "We are hoping to give the exams online only. I won't leave my parents here. I am also a farmer and I will stay to fight with my people."

Other children at the protest site also said that they will attend virtual classes and also hope to give the examinations online only.

Between their protest activities such as cleaning the site and helping with langar services, the children are finding the time to revise their lessons, catch up on the syllabus and coordinate with teachers online.

Many children since the onset of the pandemic have struggled to continue with their studies, as they have been unable to afford smartphones and attend virtual classes. A group of farmers spotted these children roaming around the protest site and decided to create a temporary learning space for the children. The school operates from 11 am to 2 pm every day. Suryaveer's uncle was one of the people who helped set it up.