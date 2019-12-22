'We shall overcome someday', sing protesters at Jantar Mantar

New Delhi: "We shall overcome someday. Deep in my heart, I do believe that we shall overcome someday," was sang by the protestors at Jantar Mantar on Sunday. Poems, songs, speeches mark another day of the protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).



People from northeastern states gathered at Jantar Mantar to protest against CAA. They even hung a poster on the wall which reads: "North East unites for justice & peace. A peaceful protest by concerned citizens of India from North Eastern region against CAA."

One of the protesters, Denis said, "this peaceful protest was held to show our solidarity. Our voices need to go across the country."

At the spot, one of the youngsters (Daida) along with his three friends, all from Manipur, were holding a placard which reads: "We need solidarity, not silence".

Daida said, "CAA will diminish our identity and culture. We see a bad future."

Meanwhile, various people gave speeches related to CAA at the gathering. Later, they sang the patriotic song, "We shall overcome".

Later, an another group, one of them holding a guitar, started singing a song "Kaun Hain Hum".

Poojan Sahil, a maths teacher, who sang the song, said," Through song, I conveyed my message. It's time for people to come on the street," said Sahil.

Many of the protestors also recited poems which received great applause from the people.

Coming from different walks of life, protesters at Jantar Mantar raised slogans like Vandematram, Azadi.

Nyajeel Raji, a native of Arunachal Pradesh, said that the government should listen to them. Various placards with effective messages were held by the protestors which read: "Not your people, not your government, whose new India is this anyway, you divide we unite, If India is not secular then India is not India at all".

DCP (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said that the protest was peaceful and there was no use of force. The protesters left Jantar Mantar on their own.