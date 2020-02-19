We have to continue working to improve the infrastructure of our schools: Sisodia

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia continues to hold key portfolios including Finance and Education as the AAP formed government in Delhi for the third time. The AAP-led government will focus on the introduction of "Deshbhakti Curriculum" in all the government schools in the current term. It was also included in the AAP's manifesto for the recently concluded Assembly elections.



Deputy Chief Minister will be monitoring the curriculum personally. The Delhi government will also enroll 17,000 entrepreneurs to volunteer by engaging with students in classrooms.

"We have to continue to work on improving the infrastructure of our schools. We need to speed the installation of CCTVs and ensure more new classrooms for the students. Effective utilisation of the SMC (School Management Committee) funds is also important," said the Deputy Chief Minister. He also directed the officers to look into aesthetically redesigning the boundary walls of schools and sign boards. "Expediting the process of setting up the two universities — the Delhi Skills and Entrepreneurship University and the Sports University should be among our top priorities," the Education minister said.

Sisodia also stressed on the need to eradicate departmental corruption by tax officers. He said: "It is important to take steps to wipe out departmental corruption. Setting up effective revenue targets should be our next course of action."