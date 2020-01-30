We are hopeful of geting 50 plus seats in Delhi: Manoj Tiwari

In an exclusive interview with Aaisha Sabir of Millennium Post, BJP president and MP Manoj Tiwari, talked about the upcoming elections. Tiwari also promised housing to jhuggies along with reducing Delhi's air pollution by 70 per cent. Excerpts:

Campaign is in last stage, what is BJP's strategy now?

Our strategy is Delhi's development plan. We don't fool people by saying 50 per cent subsidy we will provide in electricity. After winning the elections, the AAP said that the subsidy is for 400 units. What about those whose bills are above 400, by putting a limit like that 70 per cent of people are exempted from it. And those 30 per cent that did benefit initially could not after a year and half because the price per unit was increased 5 times which resulted in higher bills than before.

Now, before election they announced 200 units free to attract people but did not make a proper scheme. And for few months they gave zero bill but after that the bill amount is so high that it makes up for not paying for two months. Instead of such betrayal we will fulfill what we promise. If we can actually make it free only then we will say because power companies need to be paid. We will not fool people.

What are the promises you are making to the people?

People want Delhi safe and we promise that. BJP promises "nal se jal" for every household. In a lot of jhuggis and unauthorised colonies there is no water pipeline. We promise to give two bedroom houses with sanitation to the people along with water pipelines. We promise gas connection. We will also increase number of buses and clean the Yamuna river and create a separate drain so that the dirty water is not dumped in the river. We also plan to reduce pollution level in Delhi by 70 per cent. All of this along with Delhi safety will be our priority.

What challenges are you facing?

BJP has a challenge which is to bring back Delhi in terms of development because the AAP has pushed Delhi backwards, it will take a lot of efforts.

Lack of a CM face is an advantage or disadvantage?

Such decisions are part of a political party's strategy. Announcing a CM candidate name first or last is part of it.

AAP has often alleged that BJP resorts to negative politics. Whai is your comment on that?

AAP is weighed down by negativity. The protest at Shaheen Bag is not positivity. The bus burning in New Friends Colony and instigating violence among 5000 odd people is not positivity. In the name of CAA in Jafrabad, protesters came with bombs how is that positivity? The day Arvind Kejriwal will understand the meaning of positivity, then he will not face the humiliation that he has been facing since his last victory in 2015. The AAP lost in Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi.

What are the things you will work on immediately if you win?

Delhi's safety is our priority. Within the first month we will sue the people who resorted to sloganeering against the country. Hang the criminals found guilty in Nirbhaya case at the earliest. Open the Soni Mishra case, along with the 2,000, classroom scam case. Also, improve the quality of water and air in Delhi.

What steps will you take to curb air pollution?

In order to purify the air, we will first install 60-70 smoke towers which itself takes four to five months to set up. Within three months of its installation, we will reduce the air pollution by 70 per cent.

What role the seven MPs from Delhi are playing during the campaign?

The party wants all the MPs to support all candidates and help them in the campaign as if they are contesting for themselves. My role is also the same which is to support 10 seats and I am certain we will win.

How many seats you are expecting?

In the beginning, we thought we will get around 40 seats, people would say that AAP is way ahead, we also felt the the same. But since the model code of conduct came in, their ads stopped and people started murmuring. Then slowly people started seeing the reality and now the fight is neck to neck. Since Nitish Kumar and Ram Vilas Paswan joined BJP, we now have expectations of 50 plus seats as of today.