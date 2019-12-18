We are being targeted, says Jamia student named in FIR

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) student and All India Students' Association (AISA) member, Chandan Kumar, whose name has been mentioned in the FIR filed by the Delhi Police on Tuesday said that it was done to target certain section of the society and divert the attention of the people.



Speaking to Millennium Post, Kumar, with a bandage wrapped around his head said, "The issue of FIR that they (police) have created, is contradictory from the former complaint filed by the Delhi Police. Initially, they had said that no student was involved. Then why have they filed the second FIR?" he said.

He added that the names that have come up are mentioned just to target some section of the people. "They have just picked up a few people so that they can sub-target them and give their names.

So, this is nothing more than targeting," he emphasized. A student who is studying Mass Communication at Jamia also said that the police had hit his head with a lathi, but added that it has not intimidated him in any way.

"This government has created such a condition that since the time they have come, the university is having seat cuts, fund cuts, fee hike. So we have been fighting for our existence for long," he said. He added that the struggle against the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) is another such real fight. "This struggle is long, today it is CAA, tomorrow it might be something else," Kumar said.

He added neither the administration nor the Delhi Police has contacted him at the moment.

On the other hand, the damage done inside the campus is huge and the mental trauma inflicted by the police brutality on students has resulted scores leaving the hostel facility. However, few have stayed behind. "It is like I have seen death from close quarters, and now I am not afraid anymore," said Sadaf, a masters' student.

The students took the correspondent inside the department of History and Culture where glass of the doors and windows lay broken. Many have alleged that the administration has cleaned the area. "This is clear tampering of the evidence," said a student standing outside the building.

Sadaf, who, was at the time inside J&K girls hostel informed that the police did not enter the rooms, but entered the verandah of the open area of the hostel. However, she added that many girls were made to sign a blank paper citing different reasons. "The police had entered the main gate of girls' hostel, but they did not enter the rooms. But we were still made to sign on a blank paper by Begum Hasrat. Different girls were told different things and were made to sign the paper. Some Kashmiri girls were told that as they won't be leaving the university, they have to sign a paper that says they will be staying here," she added.

A group of students stood outside the History department building and said that what they witnessed on the night of December 15, is not short of a nightmare. "I haven't been able to sleep since, because I feel so mentally disturbed," said another student. However, all of them agreed that the fight goes beyond and they will become a part of it.

"I am not leaving my hostel," said Sadaf. Meanwhile, Manish, a masters' student too stood with the group and said he was part of the march that was stopped by the police outside the Surya Hotel. "They started firing guns," he exclaimed. Manish added that the sky was black due to continuous tear gas shelling. "I vomited as I was not able to breathe," he added.