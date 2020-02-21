WCD Minister meets DCW chief and DCPCR Chairman

New Delhi: Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Friday met Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal to discuss the work done by the DCW in the last three years and formulate an action plan to ensure safety of women and girls at grassroots level. The Cabinet Minister also met with the Chairman of Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR), Ramesh Negi, along with the members of DCPCR to take stock of the work done by the Commission.



After meeting with Maliwal, Gautam said, "The DCW team has done exemplary work in the last 3-year. In our Guarantee Card, women safety is the topmost priority. The plan is to set up Mohalla Marshals and strengthening Mahila panchayats in the upcoming months"

Maliwal said, "We have conducted a pilot project on Mohalla Marshals in Burari wherein Civil Defense officers conducted regular checks in those locations which were the most vulnerable and from where we received the maximum complaints from. The results were outstanding and should be implemented across all 70 Vidhan Sabha's."

Cabinet Minister has also asked DCW to set up a special SC/ST women welfare cell in the Commission that will work towards the welfare of women and girls from the community. The Cabinet Minister is also keen on setting up a special board for transgenders and offer protection to members of the transgender community in the near future.

After the meeting with DCPCR, the Cabinet Minister said, "Women and children are the most vulnerable groups in our society. Special attention should be given on child — protection as these innocent minds are most prone to child — labor and drug — abuse."

Member of DCPCR said, "Children who are in homes or are under institutional care need support and protection by the system. Since they are usually abandoned or have fled from their homes, it is our responsibility that their overall social, mental and physical well being is taken care of. Since the past 5 years, we have offered all legal support and support to these children."

Apart from children in the institution, Anurag Kundu, member of DCPCR, threw light on the issues of child labor in Delhi and suggested effective community based solutions to tackle the problem of child labor in Delhi in the upcoming years. The Minister decided that focus will be given on early identification, prevention and early intervention in disabilities.

Priorities will be given in screening, evaluation and vocational training programs for persons with disabilities in the national Capital.