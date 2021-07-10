WCD dept issues guidelines to care for street children

New Delhi: From reuniting children with their parents to repatriating their family to their native place to taking action against those involved in forcing children into labour, the Delhi government's WCD department has now come up with the "Samparc" guidelines for promoting a child-centric convergence model for children living in the streets.



In the guidelines, the WCD department divided children into three categories. Under the first are those living alone on the streets. The child welfare committee (CWC), after satisfying itself through an inquiry that the child is a CNCP (children in need of care and protection), may on consideration of social investigation report (SIR), exercise its discretion for the restoration of the child to parents or guardians.

If the child cannot be restored with the family or could not also be declared free for adoption, the child may be provided long-term institutional care till the completion of 18 years and after that financial support may be provided till the age of 21 years to facilitate the child's reintegration into the mainstream of society if not placed in an aftercare institution.

The second and third categories of children are those who are working and return to their home at night and those living with their families on streets. As per the official, if the child is found to be living with his migrant family which has come to the city and doing odd jobs, begging or selling products on the streets, or even does some other work involving children or not, but attracts the provisions provided under Juvenile Justice (care and protection of children) Act, 2015, the district child protection unit (DCPU) may visit the family and prepare the SIR to present the family situation.

"If the family doesn't find any possible means of being in the city except on the street and they want to go back to their native place, considering the safety of the child and dignity of the family, all possible steps may be taken to repatriate the family to their native place," the report read.

According to guidelines, keeping in mind the best interests of the child, the CWC may consider writing to the CWC of the concerned district the family belongs to, or to the district magistrate, to provide sponsorship for the child and ensure basic facilities and appropriate benefits under various schemes of the government are provided to the family.

In case the CWC finds that the family is unduly engaging their child for begging or cause for begging with criminal or commercial intent, legal action may be initiated against such parents. It further added, in case it is found that the guardians or family are not biological parents or guardians, it shall request for a police investigation to prevent illegal adoption or trafficking.

"If it is found that the child is on the street during the daytime and goes back to the family in the evening that stays in a nearby slum, hutment area, the child is to be enrolled for education and nutrition either in a school or Anganwadi centre depending on their age," it added.

Rashmi Singh, Director at the WCD Department, said they are financially supporting nine open-shelters (run by NGOs) for children living in street situations providing day and night shelter. "The children residing in CCIs and open-shelters are provided with all facilities and Covid protection items," she said.