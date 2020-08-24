WCD changes the menu of Supplementary Nutrition Food

new delhi: The Women and Child Development (WCD) Department of Delhi Government on Sunday made changes in its policy of Supplementary Nutrition Food (SNF) for children and Pregnant and Lactating Women. From 2021 onwards the department headed by Rajendra Pal Gautam has decided to give sweet candy instead of jaggery. The decision comes after the department was notified that during summer jaggery melts and is susceptible to fungus.



The quantity of mishri will be decided by the Department as per requirement in the coming days.

Gautam said that the menu of SNF was revised from May 20 the year which has brought in changes like, Panjiri and Pushtik Laddo was replaced by Wheat Dalia, Black Chana Raw, Jaggery and Roasted Black Gram in different quantities for different types of beneficiaries under the existing system of giving THR (Take Home Ration).

During the lockdown the items were delivered to beneficiaries through respective Anganwadi centers. Around five lakh citizens have benefitted from the scheme so far, he said in a statement issued by the Department.

The quantities of Panjiri or Pushtik Laddo were fixed uniformly for each beneficiary at 140 gms and Panjiri at 110 gm. The laddoos given to per beneficiaries every day contain 500 calories and 12-15 gms of protein.