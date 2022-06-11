Waterlogging: Govt to build drain b/w Hiranki Dam and Nathupura
New Delhi: The Delhi government will construct a drain between Hiranki Dam and Nathupura in north Delhi at an expenditure of Rs 4.95 crore, a move that would help in eliminating the issue of waterlogging on Burari Road during the rainy season. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia gave approval to
this drain construction project on Friday.
The Burari Road acts as the connecting street for many smaller colonies and serves thousands of vehicles daily. After the construction of this drain, the local people will get relief from the traffic jams due to waterlogging during monsoon season. Sisodia said the Kejriwal government is committed to providing quality basic facilities to the people of Delhi.
"He said that because there was no permanent arrangement for drainage on the Burari Road, the people living in the local colonies have to suffer during the monsoons. The deputy chief minister has directed PWD officials to take immediate cognizance of this problem and complete the construction work of the drain at the earliest, so that there is no problem in the movement of the local people," the statement said.
Sisodia said that modern technology should be used in construction of the drain to ensure that there are no obstacles to public mobility during the construction work.
The statement added that the Burari Road was earlier under the jurisdiction of the erstwhile North Delhi Municipal Corporation and was later taken over by the Public Works Ddepartment. The road has no drainage system of its own between Hiranki Dam and Nathupura due to which there is waterlogging during monsoons, leading to a damaged road surface.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Poll code-related violations reported; action taken: CEO10 Jun 2022 7:13 PM GMT
Water scarcity and skill training for workers among issues discussed ...10 Jun 2022 7:12 PM GMT
Woman raped in hotel by man she met on dating app10 Jun 2022 7:09 PM GMT
Delhi High Court quashes FIR subject to parties cleaning Yamuna for...10 Jun 2022 7:08 PM GMT
Jain's photo with weary look draws sharp reactions from AAP10 Jun 2022 7:07 PM GMT