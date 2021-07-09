Water woes: DJB V-C's 4 am inspection of underground reservoirs

New Delhi: Carrying a torch in his hand, Delhi Jal Board Vice-Chairman Raghav Chadha conducted a surprise inspection of underground reservoirs in west and central Delhi around 4 am on Thursday.



In a video clip shared on social media, Chadha could be seen inspecting various such reservoirs together with officials of the water utility while it was still dark outside.

"Inspected several water reservoirs of Central & West Delhi with @DelhiJalBoard officials at 4am this morning to check water supply. Given strict instructions to officials to maintain pre-determined water levels at each such reservoir so that water supply is regular and uninterrupted," Chadha posted on Twitter.

In the clip, he is heard instructing officials to supply water at full pressure.

Chadha also attended to some phone calls of consumers and asked if their issues related to water supply had been resolved.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP leaders and workers on Thursday staged protests against the AAP government at different places across the city over alleged water crisis in the city.

At the main protest venue near the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) headquarters at Jhandewalan, partymen led by Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta staged a sit-in alleging lack of water supply in some areas of the city.

Arvind Kejriwal has no right to remain the chief minister of Delhi if he cannot provide clean, drinking water to people of the city, Gupta said.

Some other party workers led by senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Vijay Goel, bathed a portrait of Kejriwal with dirty water at Ajmeri Gate Chowk, alleging supply of smelly water.

"There is an atmosphere of angst against Kejriwal over water supply issues. He should solve the problems faced by the people instead of keeping mum," Goel said.