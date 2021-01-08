Water wars

New Delhi: Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha on Thursday alleged that release of wastewater into the Yamuna from Haryana's Rohtak city drain has not stopped, and sought to make Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat aware of it.



According to DJB officials, the discharge of industrial pollutants into the river through Rohtak X-Regulator and DD6 drains increases ammonia levels in the Yamuna, affecting the DJB's operations.

"As per our latest survey of Rohtak X-regulator, it has been observed that the water has turned dirty green and ammonia levels have risen to an alarming 40 parts per million (ppm). We would like to bring this to the immediate attention of Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat," a statement quoted Chadha as saying. Such alarming levels of ammonia compel the DJB to shut down its water treatment plants, affecting water supply in Delhi, he said.