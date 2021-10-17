'Water supply will not be affected in Delhi due to closure of Ganga Canal'

New Delhi: Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Saturday said the water supply in the national Capital will not be affected following the closure of Ganga Canal for maintenance till November 5.

The Ganga Canal, which largely supplies water for drinking and irrigation purposes to several districts of western Uttar Pradesh, including Ghaziabad, was shut for maintenance on Friday. DJB roughly supplies around 900-950 MGD (Million Gallons per Day) water in the national capital.

According to DJB officials, apart from ground water, Delhi depends largely on the Yamuna river and partially on Ganga river for water supply.

It also gets water from western Yamuna canal, they said.

A senior DJB official said there is no need to panic as only a small percentage of water comes to Delhi from Ganga Canal which can be balanced thorough supply from Yamuna river. "There will no disturbance or shortage in water supply in the city due to closure of the Ganga Canal. We have sufficient water in Yamuna so the shortage from Ganga Canal

can be met through excess water from Yamuna. There is no need to worry," the DJB official told PTI on the condition of anonymity.