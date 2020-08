Water supply to be disrupted on September 1, says Delhi Jal Board

new delhi: Due to heavy leakage in rising mains occurred in Metcafe House emanating from Chandrawal Water Works No.1, the water supply will not be available on September 1 in Civil lines, hindu Rao Hospital and adjoining areas, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar and adjoining areas, Karol Bagh , Pahar ganj and NDMC areas, Old & New Rajinder Nagar , Patel Nagar (East & West ), Baljeet Nagar, Prem Nagar, Inderpuri and adjoining areas, parts of cantonments areas and South Delhi etc.