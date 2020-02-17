Water supply to be affected from Tue to Sat
New Delhi: The Delhi Jal Board on Monday issued an advisory that few areas in Delhi will witness low water pressure from Tuesday to Saturday, due to annual program for flushing of Underground Reservoir and Booster Pumping Station. Due to annual flushing program of Hasanpur reservoirs Tank No. 01 to 03 under the command area of Chandrawal Water Works, water supply will be affected on February 19 to February 22 in the following areas - Vinay Marg, Akbar Road, Sarojini Nagar, Laxmi Bai Nagar, Ashoka Hotel, Nehru Park, Chanakya Puri, Teen Murti, Embassies, Shanti Path, Safdarjung, Race Course, Maulana Azad Road, Sujan Singh Park, Parliament Library. "Residents are advised to store sufficient quantity of water in advance as per their requirement," said a statement by DJB.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Will convicts be hanged on Mar 3 or more delays expected?17 Feb 2020 6:22 PM GMT
Delhi HC seeks Centre's reply on plea seeking CBI probe17 Feb 2020 6:21 PM GMT
Open to talks with court-appointed interlocutors: Shaheen...17 Feb 2020 6:21 PM GMT
3 killed while laying Ganga water pipeline at NH-24 in...17 Feb 2020 6:20 PM GMT
2 criminals killed in firing with Special Cell17 Feb 2020 6:19 PM GMT