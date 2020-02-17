Water supply to be affected from Tue to Sat

New Delhi: The Delhi Jal Board on Monday issued an advisory that few areas in Delhi will witness low water pressure from Tuesday to Saturday, due to annual program for flushing of Underground Reservoir and Booster Pumping Station. Due to annual flushing program of Hasanpur reservoirs Tank No. 01 to 03 under the command area of Chandrawal Water Works, water supply will be affected on February 19 to February 22 in the following areas - Vinay Marg, Akbar Road, Sarojini Nagar, Laxmi Bai Nagar, Ashoka Hotel, Nehru Park, Chanakya Puri, Teen Murti, Embassies, Shanti Path, Safdarjung, Race Course, Maulana Azad Road, Sujan Singh Park, Parliament Library. "Residents are advised to store sufficient quantity of water in advance as per their requirement," said a statement by DJB.