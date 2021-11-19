Water supply to be affected

New Delhi: The water supply to several areas in the national Capital will be affected from 10 am today till 6 am tomorrow due to shutdown of supplying water from Chandrawal Treatment Plant to repair their heavy leakage in rising mains occurred near Shakti Nagar underpass and near Chief Minister House at Flag Staff Road and Ramjas College.

The areas that will be affected are Vinay marg area, partly Embassy area of Chanakya puri. Pillangi village palika awas&Bapu dham residential complex, Sarojini Nagar, Moti bagh. West kidwai Nagar in south of Rajpath side & North of Rajpath side is as follows: Mandir Marg. 750 Quarter's of CPWD, Harijan Basti, Gandhi Sadan, Lal Bahadur Sadan, DIZ area Gole Market. Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Pt. Pant Marg, North Avenue, Parliament House. Ashoka Road. Mahadev Road.