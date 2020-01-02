Water supply to be affected
New Delhi: The Delhi Jal Board on Thursday issued an advisory that few areas of the national Capital will witness low water pressure on Friday and Saturday.
Areas to be hit on Friday are - D&E Block CR Park, GK-II, Malviya Nagar, Chirag Delhi, East of Kailash, Dayanand Colony, Sector-B-1 Vasant Kunj, 312/336 SFS Houses Pocket -1 Sector-1 Nasirpur, 208 MIG Houses Pocket-2 Secotr-1 36 SFS Pokcet-1 Sector-1 Nasirpur, G-Block Kalkaji, Deshbandhu Apartments, Lal Mandir Baljeet Nagar Nan Khaddi area, Tagore Garden, LSC E-Block Vikaspuri, Sector-24 Rohini, Khampur, Singhola, Bakoli, Hameed Pur, Singhu Village,Vasundhra Enclave Society. Areas which will be hit on Saturday are - GK-II, Malviya Nagar, Chirag Delhi, East of Kailash, Dayanand Colony, Aravali Apptt., Sector-D-3 & D-4 Vasant Kunj, 182 SFS DUs Pocket -1 Sector Nasirpur, B-Block Kalkaji, South Park, Pocket A -12 BPS Kalkaji Exten., Pocket -08 Kalkaji, BD Block Janakpuri, B3B Janakpuri, G -8, 21 B Baljeet Nagar.
