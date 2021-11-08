Water production now restored at treatment plants, says Chadha

New Delhi: Water production at treatment plants in Delhi affected by the high level of ammonia in the Yamuna was restored by Sunday evening, an official statement said. The relentless efforts of the AAP government have brought back normalcy at Bhagirathi, Sonia Vihar, Chandrawal, Okhla and Wazirabad water treatment plants, the statement by the DJB said.

The government is keeping a constant check on the preparedness of DJB in dealing with reduced water supply in the city, it said. DJB vice chairman Raghav Chadha earlier said water production by the treatment plants was hit due to heavy sewage and industrial discharge from Haryana — which had increased the ammonia levels in the Yamuna — affecting the treatment plants' capacity to run at 100 per cent.

"Heavy sewage and industrial waste was discharged by Haryana during Diwali in Yamuna. Increased ammonia levels forced a reduction in WTPs operating capacity by 50 per cent. Delhi Jal Board's marvelous work has led to the WTPs operating at full capacity now," he said.

The DJB has deployed water tankers to meet the reduced water supply in the affected areas of South Delhi, East Delhi and Northeast Delhi, he said.

"I would like to assure everyone that our team of officers and engineers are working day and night to ensure Delhi residents' water woes stay at a minimum. Production at Sonia Vihar, Wazirabad, Bhagirathi and Chandrawal treatment plants has also been stabilised, and are currently operating at 100 per cent capacity," Chadha said.

The water supply is expected to become normal by Monday morning, he added. The level of ammonia in Yamuna had increased to 3 ppm affecting water production at Sonia Vihar, Bhagirathi, Chadrawal, Okhla and Wazirabad treatment plants.

The DJB water quality management team had increased coagulants and disinfectants dosing in raw Yamuna water to control the increased water pollution and maintain the water quality as per production norms. Chadha said he was also in touch with the Haryana govt to address the issue of high level of ammonia in Yamuna water.