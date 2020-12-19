Water Min orders installation of ozonation units at 2 WTPs

New Delhi: Delhi Water Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday directed the Delhi Jal Board to install ozonation units at Chandrawal and Wazirabad water treatment plants (WTP) to treat huge quantities of ammonia "being dumped into Yamuna by Haryana".



"At present, the WTPs are able to treat low concentration of ammonia but in the recent past, it has been observed that huge quantity of ammonia is dumped into the river by Haryana due to which the WTPs have to be shut down," a statement issued by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) quoted the minister as saying.

After the installation of the ozonation units, the WTPs will be able to deal with high levels of ammonia and other chemical and biological pollutants, it said.

Jain also issued directions to increase water production at Haiderpur WTP by 16 million gallons per day (MGD) by upgrading the existing recycling plant. The project will be completed by December 2021, it added. Similar augmentation work will be done at Dwarka, Nangloi and Okhla WTPs in the future, the DJB said.

Jain also instructed the DJB to tap the supplementary drain at Rohini Sector 25 and treat all the wastewater in the existing 15-MGD Rohini sewage treatment plant (STP).

Supplementary drain is one of the four major drains carrying wastewater into Yamuna. After this intervention, the drain will carry only treated water from Rohini and Rithala STPs in the remaining 12-kilometer stretch before it falls into the river.

The minister also reviewed the condition of all STPs and instructed the department to ensure that they meet the discharge parameters.

The DJB will also rejuvenate the 4-km Shahdara Link Drain carrying wastewater from East Delhi area.

The wastewater will be tapped and conveyed to Chilla STP for treatment and the drain will be filled with clean water from Chilla STP.

Shahdara Link Drain starts from the railway track at NH-24 and runs parallel to the Delhi-Noida highway up to the Delhi border after which it merges with the Yamuna.

It is situated on sandy soil and has very high potential of ground water recharge.