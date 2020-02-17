Water goes to Satyendar Jain, Rai gets environment, Rajendra Pal WCD: Sources
New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party minister Satyendar Jain has been allocated the crucial Water Department, held by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the party's previous government, sources said on Monday.
Senior AAP leader and party's Delhi unit convenor Gopal Rai has been given the Environment Department, while Rajendra Pal Gautam will handle the Women and Child Development Department, sources told PTI.
There will be no major changes in other portfolios, they indicated.
Jain will now take care of the Delhi Jal Board, apart from handling the crucial Public Works Department, Health, Power and Urban Development, which he was in-charge of in the last government.
The Environment Department was being earlier handled by Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, while the WCD was under senior leader Manish Sisodia.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Bhima-Koregaon: Maharashtra to conduct parallel probe17 Feb 2020 11:45 AM GMT
AIADMK govt will protect the interests of minorities: TN17 Feb 2020 11:31 AM GMT
Bodies of 3 relatives of Telangana MLA found in canal17 Feb 2020 11:30 AM GMT
AAP to strengthen base in UP, to launch membership drive:...17 Feb 2020 11:27 AM GMT
Water goes to Satyendar Jain, Rai gets environment,...17 Feb 2020 11:15 AM GMT