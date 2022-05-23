Water crisis hits Ggm hard once again, residents protest

gurugram: Already grappling with the long duration of power cuts, acute water crisis has added to the woes of Gurugram residents. The problem gets worse in several private residential colonies and newly developed sectors in the city.



With Gurugram already facing a challenge of depleting groundwater reserves, supply of water often becomes a major problem especially during summers.

Besides this, what is adding to the difficulty is the large number of private and public construction activities.

With the State government having provided a large number of incentives to the builders, several commercial and residential builder floors are being built in the city. Sudden increase in the density of the population and mass extraction of groundwater by digging illegal borewells are resulting in further depletion of groundwater.

Meanwhile, hundreds of residents protested against the issue of dire water crisis. Being dependent on private tankers for weeks, residents of Sushant Lok Phase2 and Phase-3 have begun to protest against district administration officials. The residents have highlighted that despite knowing the challenging situation, the administration is not taking any initiative to improve the situation.

Other areas facing the crisis include phases of DLF city, Sikanderpur, Chakkarpur, Sirhaul, Palam Vihar and Sector-37.

However, taking cognisance of the dire situation, the Gurugram district administration has started taking firm action against those builders that are digging illegal borewells to extract water. According to official data, the groundwater situation in Gurugram continues to deplete with every passing year.

In 2021, the groundwater had dipped below 36.21 metres. In 2019, it was 35.85 meters and 33.23 meters in 2018.

In 2006, the ground water levels were at 19.85 meters.Meanwhile, the Haryana government has launched several measures. These include reviving the lost water bodies and ponds in Gurugram along with encouraging rainwater harvesting and large-scale tree plantations.