Water cannons used to stop BJP workers

New Delhi: The police used water cannons to disperse Delhi BJP leaders and workers as they tried to cut the water connection to Delhi Jal Board chairman (DJB) Satyendar Jain's house on Monday to protest the alleged poor water supply in the city.



Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, who led the protesters, said the party workers will cut off the water supply to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence if the "water crisis" in the city is not resolved within the next two days.

Later, the BJP claimed in a statement that several party workers and leaders were injured as the police used water cannons on them and baton-charged them.

However, a senior police officer denied the use of force by police against protesters, adding no one was injured.

Addressing the protesters, Gupta said, "People in Delhi are craving for every drop of water. The ministers of the Kejriwal government will realise the problems being faced by the people when their water supply is cut off."