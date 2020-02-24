Waste to Wonder Park festival 2020 concludes

New Delhi: Waste to Wonder Park festival 2020, a three-day-long carnival organised by the SDMC concluded on Sunday. In the closing ceremony, spectacular performances by musical bands, besides magic and puppet shows were also held. The main highlights of the closing ceremony were the mesmerizing musical performance by Qaafia and the laser light and sound show which grabbed the attention of the audience.



On the occasion, Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said that this festival has received an overwhelming response from the citizens of Delhi and it is a grand success for SDMC. He said that in this three-day gala event, almost 36,000 people were part of this celebration.

He further said that after getting the humongous response and success, we are planning to organise similar festivals at our famous parks like Nandan Van Park, Jamunwala Park and Woodland Amusement Park. Bharti further added that SDMC is considering to lent out

space of Waste to Wonder Park for film shoots and pre-wedding shoots which would also generate revenue for the

civic body. This magnificent park is an excellent location for film shoots and pre-wedding shoots