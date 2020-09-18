'Waste to Wonder Bharat Darshan Park to be completed in 3 months'

New Delhi: SDMC Mayor Anamika, with senior officials from the Horticulture Department, visited the six acre Waste to Wonder park construction site in Punjabi Bagh, and took stock of ongoing construction work. The park is being constructed at an expense of Rs. 12 to 14 crore.



The Mayor said that while the coronavirus pandemic and resulting lockdown had slowed down the project, construction work is now in full swing and will be completed by December.

The Waste to Wonder park, also called the Bharat Darshan Park, will have replicas of famous Indian monuments, built from scrap waste such as discarded vehicles, fans, rods, iron sheets, nut-bolts, etc., which are currently gathering dust in Municipal stores. Char Minar, Gateway of India, Konark Temple, Nalanda Monuments, Mysore Palace, Golden Temple, Meenakshi Temple, Hawa Mahal, Hampi, Victoria Memorial, Sanchi Stupa, Gol Gumbad, Ajanta-Ellora Caves, and Junagarh Fort will be some of the park's replicas. The park is eco-friendly and self sustainable, with its own solar and wind power generation.

It will also have smart lighting for all monuments, a 1.5 km walking track, children's play area, landscaping such as waterfalls, fountains,

and ponds, amphitheatres for hosting cultural events, and food courts serving major cuisines of India.