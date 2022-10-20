Waste mgmt plant is merely an election gimmick: AAP

New Delhi: The AAP on Thursday protested at the Bhalswa landfill under the leadership of MLA and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak against the BJP-ruled MCD asserting that inaugurating a waste management plant right before elections will not serve any purpose except for gaining political mileage.



The AAP alleged that BJP-ruled MCD's maladministration resulted in creation of 3 garbage mountains and made a clarion call that it will not allow the BJP to create 16 more garbage mountains in the capital. Alongside Pathak, MLA Dilip Pandey and AAP Leader Adil Ahmed Khan were present at the protest.

Pathak said, "We have invited Amit Shah to visit the Bhalswa landfill site and see the garbage mountain. People from all parts of Delhi have gathered here. Delhi already has 3 garbage mountains and BJP is about to create 16 more garbage mountains like them across Delhi. They have made the lives of people very miserable and they are living with so much difficulty.

We want to show him their living conditions. They have had such fake inaugurations in the past which do not serve any purpose. I am hoping that he will accept our invite to visit this landfill site and come with us to see the garbage mountain."