Waste at 3 landfills down by 26.1L MT

New Delhi: Legacy waste at three landfill sites in the national Capital has gone down by 26.1 lakh metric tons during the last four months between June and September, effecting an increase of 462 per cent in disposal of waste compared to the preceding three years, officials at the Lieutenant Governor's secretariat said on Wednesday.



They said that total waste lying at the three landfill sites has reduced from 229.1 lakh MT in May 2022 to 203 lakh MT in September 2022, translating into a waste disposal rate of 6.52 lakh MT every month since June this year.

The process of waste disposal at the three landfill sites — Bhalaswa, Ghazipur and Okhla — is being done by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and being monitored directly by LG VK Saxena.

Earlier in the day, the MCD issued an appeal to the residents, construction agencies and other players to optimally use the C&D waste and inert material from the landfill sites for their construction activities and participate in the civic body's efforts to flatten these garbage mounds.

Officials at the L-G office said that ever since Saxena took charge as the Delhi L-G in May this year, the disposal of legacy waste from landfill sites in Delhi between June and September 2022 was increased by 462 per cent as compared to the preceding three years.

"Legacy waste at the three landfill sites stood at 229.1 lakh MT in May 2022. It came down to 203 lakh MT in September 2022, effecting a total disposal of 26.1 lakh MT in four months at the rate of 6.52 lakh MT per month by MCD. Total legacy waste at these landfills was 280 lakh MT in mid 2019 which reduced to 229.1 lakh MT in May this year effecting a disposal of 50.9 lakh MT in three years at the rate of 1.41 lakh MT per month," an official at the L-G office said.

He added that it was "possible because of LG's direct intervention and monitoring of waste processing at these landfills".

After from expediting the process of waste disposal through trommel machines, in July-August this year, the LG had also directed the MCD to make public appeals to lift inert and C&D waste from landfill sites free of cost for their use.

Meanwhile, MCD Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti on Wednesday said it has been decided that any department, agency, individual or contractor can take the C&D and inert material for their use themselves, free of cost from these three landfill sites.

"I appeal to the residents of Delhi and NCR, builders, road developers, contractors and related government agencies to continue their support to optimally use the C&D waste and inert material for their construction activities and become our partners in addressing this festering problem affecting the national capital," Bharti said in his appeal to the public.

People or any agency who wish to take C&D waste from the landfill sites can take permission from the MCD by writing to ceprojectmcd@gmail.com and can give details of their requirement. MCD official Tarun Arya has been made the contact person to avail this benefit and can be contacted at phone numbers 011-23226903, 99584 79283, for any assistance, the public notice said.

The city cumulatively generates around 11,400 metric tons of garbage out of which nearly 6,200 metric tons is dumped at these three landfills. The remaining 5,200 metric ton garbage is processed locally with the help of compactors and WTE plants.