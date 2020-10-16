Was called 'terrorist' for being Kashmiri, says tenant; landlady booked

new delhi: A woman from Srinagar was allegedly targeted by her landlady, who called her a "terrorist" for being a "Kashmiri" before removing her furniture in her absence, police here said on Thursday, adding that they had registered a case based on the woman's complaint. The incident occurred at the complainant's home in South East Delhi's Amar Colony.



In her complaint, the woman has alleged that her landlady had entered the house along with a man and called her a "terrorist" as she is from Kashmir.

The Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) was quick to take cognizance of the matter, asking for details of the complainant on Wednesday night itself. The DCW has now issued a notice to the police and sought an action taken report, a copy of the FIR and whether any arrests have been made in the case.

"So my landlady enters my house along with a man, that i have never seen in my whole life and starts to call me and my friends TERRORISTS' just because we are from KASHMIR that too, in front of a police official. They trespassed, broke in and our money, furniture," she alleged in her tweet on Wednesday night. She said her landlady also abused them.

"Then she framed us for stealing the furniture, which she herself took from here in our absence. She is calling us names, abusing us and provoking us. The man literally pushed me and the landlady as well tried to attack me, all in front of DELHI POLICE," she alleged in her tweet.

However, police said they are looking into the man who was allegedly accompanying the landlady.

Responding to her tweet, DCW chief Swati Maliwal said, "This is shocking & shameful. DCW team is in touch. We'll ensure action!"

It has also sought details of whether any complaints were filed previously, details of any police personnel being present at the spot and steps taken to ensure the safety of the Kashmiri woman. The commission has sought this information by October 19.

According to the police, when the victim returned home, she found her house lock broken and valuables stolen. Her landlady was also at the spot. Soon a heated argument broke out between both parties. "We received a PCR call regarding a theft in a woman's house. On reaching the spot, it was revealed that the house was rented to two sisters. Both are natives of Srinagar. The PCR call was made by their landlady," a senior police officer said.

The officer said the tenant alleged that her landlady had broken the locks of the house and removed the furniture and also stolen clothes and Rs 20,000.

During the inquiry, it was found that a quarrel had taken place earlier between them over paying rent and electricity bills. The electricity connection was also disconnected by the BSES, the officer added. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena said, "Based on a written complaint given by the tenant, a case has been registered."

"The landlady Taruna Makhija has also given a written complaint and the same is also being examined," police added.